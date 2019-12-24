Bhopal: Funds will not be an issue in Smart City projects, says Chief Secretary S R Mohanti

BHOPAL: Chief Secretary S R Mohanti reviewed the works being carried out under Smart City project and said that the project would take development of Bhopal to new heights.

The CS, while visiting the sites, assured Bhopal Smart City development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) on Tuesday that there will be no shortage of funds. He also instructed the officials to complete the projects within the allotted time.

The CS visited the areas of commercial complex, Boulevard Street, Haat Bazaar, phase 1 of the government housing and others sites. He was accompanied by principal secretary of urban administration Sanjay Dubey, divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava, collector Tarun Pithode, commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vijay Dutta and chief executive officer (CEO) BSCDCL Deepak Singh.

BCDCL media manager Nitin Dave said the assignments would be complected witin the allotted period.

The BSCDCL is developing quarters for the government employees. In the first phase, 3200 quarters that will be constructed. Around 90 per cent of the work on 1000 quarters has been over and initially 100 quarters will be handed over to the government, he informed.

He also shared the plans for the area-based development (ABD) around the TT Nagar area.

A road is being developed around the ABD area measuring 342 acres. The road would have a tunnel and it will be 45 meters wide.