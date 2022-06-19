Bhopal: Fuel crisis lessens, supply chain fixes in urban areas

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fuel crisis has lessened as the supply of fuel at the selected pumps has been restored, said the chief of MP Petrol Pump Association Ajay Singh on Sunday.

He said that the problem persisted in rural areas but the urban areas managed to restore fuel supply. The association had written to district collectors to avail the supply of fuel from the oil companies according to the requirement at all 3,900 pumps in the state.

Singh said, “Oil companies said that there is a loss of Rs 23 per litre in diesel and Rs 16 in petrol, so they are not able to give petrol and diesel according to consumption.”

The shortage started at petrol pumps of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Since there was not enough petrol and diesel at the petrol pumps of HPCL and BPCL, the pressure on petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) mounted.

Due to this, 50 percent petrol and diesel were being supplied. But, now, gradually the supply is increasing, said Singh. After the intervention of administration, the oil companies have fixed the supply of petrol and diesel.