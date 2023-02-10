Bhopal: From village bordering Bangladesh to KIYG, it’s been long journey for cab driver’s daughter Santi Biswas

Santi Biswas (Left in white jersey) has won two gold and one silver medal in women’s sprint events of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The parents of Santi Biswas weren’t associated with sports at all as their village bordering Bangladesh in Nadia district of West Bengal doesn’t have any sports facilities. Santi’s journey from the nondescript village to joining Delhi’s National Centre of Excellence in cycling has been long yet engrossing. The teenage cyclist representing West Bengal won three medals, including two gold in women’s sprint events of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, held at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex on Thursday.

“I am happy to have started the new season on a promising note,” said Santi, adding that her parents were excited that she was doing well in sports. Santi’s father is a cab driver, while her mother is a housewife. Her elder sister goes for dancing classes.

Shanti started competing in middle-distance races at the district level. To excel in athletics, she even visited an athletics academy 15 km away from her village on weekends either by bus or local train with a group of young girls of her age. Other days she would practice with local girls on the village ground. In her first year at the NCOE she won a bronze at the 2021 national cycling competition in Hyderabad. But on the advice of the NCOE coach she switched to sprint events. “The coach told me I will do better in short races as I was bettering in lifting weights in the gym,” the 12th class student said of making a change.

The ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022 turned out to be memorable for Santi as she won two gold and one silver medal in the track event. “Achieving good results in the first competition of the season gave a big boost to my confidence,” Santi said. She has been at Delhi’s NCOE for the past three years. She has won a couple of medals at the national level and silver in the team pursuit at the 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships held in Delhi.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)