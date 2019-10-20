Bhopal: From November electric meters to be read through Nishtha mobile app

BHOPAL: The Central Region Electricity Distribution Company has decided to conduct meter readings only through ‘Nishtha’ mobile application. Managing Director of the company has given instructions that meter readings in the office will be accepted only through Nishtha app.

MD of the distribution company, Vishesh Garphale has given instructions that all meter readings done from November will be done through the high-tech mobile application- designed for the readers. Readings received from other means than the mobile app will not be entertained, stressed Garphale.

Meter readings of all domestic, non-domestic and low tension connections will be taken through the Nishtha mobile application. MD Garphale has instructed the officials of the department to constantly monitor the app and ensure that meter readers go to the residence of the consumer and register the reading.

MD has instructed that all officials of the department should get well aware of all the features of Nishtha mobile application and try to use them to full extent. ‘Strict action should be taken against the meter reader if several readings are found to be taken from one place,’ instructed the MD.

In another important move, MD also instructed the officials to provide High Tension Connections to the consumers without any delay. The representatives of the company will now adopt proactive approach for high tension connections as about 50% of the revenue comes from High Tension Connection consumers.