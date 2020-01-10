Bhopal freezes at 5.5 degree celsius, temperature to drop further

BHOPAL: Severe cold waves paralysed normal life in the state capital which freezed at 5.5 degree Celsius on Friday. Severe cold wave swept state hindering normal life in other districts too including Sheopurkalan, Sagar, Narsingpur, Datia, Dhar, Khargone and Tikamgarh. While Jabalpur, Indore and Bhopal recorded severe cold days, state capital recorded sharp drop of 3.9 degree Celsius.

Despite of sunny weather during day time, Bhopal witnessed biting cold and chill. It recorded a maximum temperature of 18.7 degree Celsius which was 5.7 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degree Celsius with drop of 3.9 degree Celsius, was 5.2 degree Celsius below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 19.5 degree Celsius which was 6.7 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius which was 3.3 degree Celsius below normal.

As per the meteorological department, cold winds blowing from North are sweeping many parts of MP leading to a significant drop in the minimum temperature. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days. After January 12, it may be relief from cold wave. In the wake of the changing wind pattern, the minimum continues to drop.

Cities Night temp