Bhopal: Free run for city youths in name of Yuva Rally

BHOPAL: Youths with saffron and BJP flags had a free run in the name of Yuva Rally held on the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Tuesday. This led to a traffic jam and chaos in several parts of the city.

A mass Surya Namaskar to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at educational institutions was cancelled this year due to the corona pandemic. Nevertheless, it was replaced by various rallies of youths organized by several organizations.

Garlanding of the statue of Swami Vivekananda was done by several leaders. All these leaders reached the statue in the form of a rally with dozens of motorcycles, cars and jeeps. Polytechnic Square became the main hub of the youth rallies.

Bikes with three pillion-riders and youth sitting on the bonnets of cars and jeeps was a common scene at these rallies while the police watched helplessly. Traffic jams were caused at several places in the city because of these rallies.

While the Surya Namaskar was cancelled to avoid the spread of corona virus, youths participating in these rallies were seen without masks and giving two hoots to social distancing norms.