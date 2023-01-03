Bhopal: Free residential plots to landless poor in MP, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Free Press

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government will provide free-of-cost residential plots to landless poor, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The CM will inaugurate ‘Mukya Mantri Bhu Adikar’ in Tikamgarh on Wednesday and give away plots to 10,500 impoverish families.

He said that the issue of poor families forced to live in tiny houses owing to lack of proper place had come to him from Tikamgarh. “Owing to it, I announced that no one will live without a plot in MP,” he added.

Mukyamantri Bhu Adikar Scheme was formulated in this regard and now the work of distributing free plots to poor people would kick start from Tikamgarh itself. Plots would be provided to poor people in rural areas.

Giving an example, he said that a poor family lived in a small house. The man had four sons, whose families too expanded with time. There was no space to live and their life was full of difficulties. They could not avail the PM Housing Scheme as they had no land to build the house. Mukya Mantri Bhu Adikar Scheme was meant for such people.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that poor people would get plot of at least 600 square feet. The distinguished feature of the scheme is that neither any kind of premium nor any lease rent would be applicable on the land.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman from Bihar raped on pretext of providing government job