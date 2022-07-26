e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Free Covid booster doses at 75 hospitals, 85 ward offices & all wellness centres

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Booster/ precaution dose of Covid-19 will be administered  at more than 75 hospitals of Bhopal district, as well as health and wellness centres, nursing colleges and all 85 ward offices of Municipal Corporation. Initially the administration of vaccines was restricted only to 75 vaccination centres.

Online (pre-booking) and offline registration can be done in these 75 hospitals. Free vaccination has been arranged at district hospitals, civil hospitals, community health centers, identified primary health centers, civil dispensaries, urban and rural primary health centers, sub-health centers, CM Sanjeevani clinic, AIIMS, BHEL. Free doses will also be administered at Gas Rahat, Medical College, Insurance Hospital, Railway Hospital and identified private nursing colleges. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Bhopal Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said special vaccination sessions will be organised if there are more than 200 beneficiaries at one place for vaccination. At government offices, the Income Tax Department, SBI and government colleges, special vaccination sessions have been organized. The facility of precaution dose will be available free of cost in all the ward offices of the Municipal Corporation(BMC). Vaccination will be done by the teams in 10 sub-divisional officer areas of Bhopal.

