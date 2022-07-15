Bhopal: Free Covid booster dose campaign begins in capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The free precaution vaccination dose campaign began in the state capital Bhopal on Friday with people turning up in a good number at various centres.

As per the health department, the free vaccination was provided at least 75 centres in the city. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday a campaign would be launched from July 21 to September 30 to provide booster doses to the people of the state to prevent Corona infection.

Chouhan was talking to ministerial colleagues during an informal meeting ahead of the state cabinet meet on Friday.

He said special activities will be conducted to ensure maximum immunisation till September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Special campaigns will also be conducted between July 21 and September 25 to motivate the people of the state for vaccination.

Chouhan said that Corona cases increased in the state, but the situation was not worrisome. People affected by Corona infection were recovering from treatment at home. “There is nothing to worry, the state government is constantly monitoring the situation”, he added.