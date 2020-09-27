Bhopal: Fraud at AIIMS, police complaint lodged

All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) here lodged a complaint at Bagsewania police station on Sunday stating that one of its ex-employees committed a fraud along with his brother. Both the brothers are from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh and are on the run. The AIIMS management also filed report of a fact finding committee with police along with complaint. A case of forgery has been registered against two brothers.

According to police, Navnit Shukla worked with AIIMS in clerical department. In 2018, advertisement for recruitment was published for the post of office assistant. Navnit contacted his younger brother Navodit Shukla to apply for the post. In the mean time, vacancy for junior accountant was also published.

Navodit did not apply through online form for the post of junior assistant. But fraudulently, he succeeded in getting hard copy of the form and submitted it. As the AIIMS management doubted it, a fact finding committee investigated the matter and found that his appointment was wrong and there was no online record of his applying for the post. The matter was reported to Bagswania police. He passed BCom with grace marks.

DIG Irshad Wali said matter was brought to notice of Bagsewania police and a case of forgery has been registered against both the brothers who are on the run. “They are involved in fraud in appointment of junior accountant in AIIMS,” he added.

A similar fraud had surfaced in AIIMS last year. In October 2019, a man and his girl friend employed as computer operators at patients’ registration wing generated fake payment receipts and allegedly pocketed money. A police complaint was lodged in this regard. The man was arrested while the woman is still on the run, according to reports.