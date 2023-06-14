Bhopal: Four Officials Risk Lives To Evacuate People

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four officials and employees risked their lives as they evacuated people and saved 50 files, 5 computers and laptop.

The four officials and employees are deputy director health Dr Himanshu Jaiswar, ASO Vinod Suri, computer operator Gopal Sahu and assistant Raj Kumar.

Dr Jaiswar said, “We went to 4th floor and called out people from every chamber to come out when fire erupted on third floor and evacuated them safely. In addition, we took out 50 important files, 5 computers and laptop.”

MPHRC takes note of untrained staff of BMC fire brigade

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken note of delay on the part of Bhopal Municipal Corporation in controlling the fire at Satpura Bhawan due to untrained staff of its firefighter brigade. The Commission has asked the district collector, municipal commissioner to probe the matter and submit an action-taken report within three weeks.

