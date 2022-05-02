Bhopal: Four MP players in BCCI's U19 cricket camp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Board of Cricket Control of India has selected four cricketers from Madhya Pradesh for under-19 cricket coaching camp to be held from May 16 to June 9, said Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association on Saturday.

Three cricketers out of the four selected girls are from the state capital.

The All India Women's Cricket Selection Committee has selected Soumya Tiwari from Arera Academy, Naini Rajput from Mayank Cricket Academy, Samridhi Saxena from Udaan Academy and Anushka Sharma from Gwalior.

Bhopal's 15-year-old Soumya Tiwari has been called from NCA for the second time and has been placed in group E. Soumya Tiwari has performed exceptionally well this year in Senior Women's Challenger Trophy, Under 19 Girls Challenger Trophy, Senior Women's T20 and National Under-19 Girls Cricket tournament. The players have to report on May 15 at Rajkot to attend the camp.

ALSO READ Sanitation workers go on strike in Bhopal, cleanliness goes for a toss

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:18 AM IST