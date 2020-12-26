Bhopal: Four legislators test Covid positive

BHOPAL: Four MLAs and 14 Vidhan Sabha staffers were found corona positives on Saturday. Now, the total number of infected staff in the state assembly reached 48. With so many positive cases, uncertainty looms over the Vidhan Sabha session. Four MLAs-- Yogendra Singh of Lakhnadaun constituency and Sunita Patel of Gadarwara constituency and Malini Gaud of Indore IV and Lakhan Singh-- have been tested positives.

Ten out of 14 employees are of Capital Project Authority (CPA) from MLA Rest house while four belong to Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. On Friday last, 34 MLA rest house staffers were found Corona positive. AP Singh, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary, said, "Four MLAs- Yogendra Singh, Sunita Patel, Malini Gaud and Lakhan Singh, and 14 Vidhan Sabha staff have been tested Covid positive while 10 staffers are of CPA and deployed at MLA Rest House. A test facility has been instituted at the hospital situated on Assembly premises. It is mandatory for the Assembly employees and staff at the MLAs rest house to undergo the test. The rest house area and the MLAs residential area will be sanitized soon." Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said, "I have taken decision for testing of MLAs and entire staff ahead of the session from December 28. It is for safety of all MLAs and staff." Ahead of the winter session, the legislators, their family members and personal staff have to undergo Covid-19 tests. Every MLA has to submit the test report of his/her family including self and also the staff before attending the session which will from December 28.