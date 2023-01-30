Bhopal: Four-day vax drive from today

Representative Photo |

Bhopal 9Madhya Pradesh): Covid vaccination campaign will begin in the city on Monday and will continue till February 2. Vaccination will take place at 85 ward offices of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 32 health centres during 4-day campaign. Free vaccines will be administered at JP Hospital, AIIMS, Civil Hospital Bairagarh, Civil Hospital Katju, Hamidia Hospital, Kasturba Hospital (BHEL), BMHRC, Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Master Lal Singh, Indira Gandhi Chikitsalaya, Pulmonary Hospital, CHC (Berasia), CHC (Gandhi Nagar), CHC (Kolar), Pt. Khushilal Ayurveda Hospital, UPHC (Ashoka Garden), Civil Dispensary (1100 Quarter), Civil Dispensary (Panchsheel Nagar), C.D. Anandnagar, C D Govindpura, Rukmabai, Bagsenia, UPHC of Kolua, Gulabi Nagar, Khajuri Kala, Saibaba Nagar, PHC of Misrod Gunga, Phanda, Sub Health Center of Lalaria, Eitkhedi.

District Vaccination Officer Dr Upendra Dubey said vaccines would be administered at all 85 ward offices and 32 hospitals and other centres. Doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine will be administered under the campaign. People who have been vaccinated for more than 6 months will be given precaution doses. One can get vaccinated by registering online from Covin portal or by reaching hospitals directly. Covid vaccination is being done free of cost at government facilities.

