Bhopal: Four-day online drama festival to begin from August 10

BHOPAL: Rang Triveni Sahitiyik Evam Sanskritik Samiti, Bhopal, will organise a four-day online drama festival from Tuesday.

The festival will begin on August 10 with play, Harishchandra Ke Chaupat Raja. Written by Bhartendu Harishchandra, the play will be presented by Mandap Sanskritik Evam Kala Kendra, Rewa, and directed by Manoj Mihsra.

On the second day, Samiti will stage Rabindranath Tagore’s play, Chandalika, directed by Archana Kumar. On August 12, Bacchon Ki Pathshala written by Tarun Dutt Pandey and directed by Yogesh Kumar Umathe will be staged by Nav Nritya Natya Sanstha, Bhopal.

On the fourth and last day of the fest, Saghan Society for Culture Evam Welfare, Bhopal, will stage play Manch. The playwright is Munshi Premchand and director is Rachna Mishra.

Plays staged under the fest will be available for viewing on Facebook page and YouTube channel of theatre group from 7 pm every day.