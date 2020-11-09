Bhopal: Four children die after being trapped under mound while digging out soil

Four children lost their lives after they got trapped under a mound while digging out soil in Sukhisewania on Monday morning.

The minors were aged between 7 and 9 years. Police said six children had been trapped inside the mound and were later taken to hospital by villagers. Three girls and a boy died on their way while two other minors are undergoing treatment in Hamidia.

The incident occurred near Sarkari nullah at the Barkhedi village around 10 am.

Police said the six children were digging out yellow soil near the mound that collapsed and as they had been inside, they got trapped inside.

An onlooker alerted villagers and the children were rescued out. But, four of them died while being taken to the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, said police.