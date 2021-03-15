Bhopal: Four Campion School students selected for 58th roller skating competition

Bhopal: Four roller skaters from Campion School here have been selected for 58th roller skating competition.

The competition is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Roller Skating Union and Roller Skating Federation of India. It will be held for four days from March 18-21 in ITM University campus, Gwalior. Sambhav Mishra from class I, Aviraj Tiwari from class III, Divyansh Laglavarkar from class IV and Tegbeer Singh from class VII have been selected for the competition.

The skaters prepared themselves for the competition under guidance of physical education teacher and coach Sanjay Mishra. More than 200 boy and girl roller skaters from different schools of the state will participate. The skaters along with their coach will leave for Gwalior on March 17.

Campion School principal Fr Athnas Lakra, SJ, vice principal Fr Amritlal Toppo SJ and head of physical education department Johnsy Koshy congratulated coach Sanjay Mishra and all the four roller skaters for their selection in the competition and expressed best wishes for performance.