Bhopal: Four Arrested For Vandalising Cars In MP Nagar

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch on Thursday claimed to have arrested four persons for allegedly vandalising several cars parked outside a café in MP Nagar on the intervening night of January 13 and 14. The accused have been identified as Yash Sarathe, Kailash Kurre, Ankit Vishwakarma and Ankit Dharkar. The police are searching for two other of their accomplices, who are at large. Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the accused were caught on the CCTV camera.

They vandalised as many as 10 cars, including that of a district court judge. The judge’s son, named Mohan Singh, along with his friends, was inside the car when the incident happened. Singh approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The case was handed over to the crime branch, which began sifting through the footage of the CCTV camera. On Thursday, they received a tip-off about the arrival of the accused at a restaurant in the Kamla Park area. As soon as they arrived, the officials arrested them.

Cyber criminals siphon singer's money at will, no leads yet

A city-based bhajan singer allegedly lost around Rs 23,000 to cyber criminals in several transactions of Rs 500-600 since August 2023. Jahangirabad police station TI Ajay Tiwari said that the complainant, Sonia Yadav, approached the police in August 2023, alleging that unidentified cyber crooks often siphon off Rs 500-600 from her bank account and she receives no SMS from the bank with regards the same. She told the police that till now, Rs 23,000 has been siphoned off from her bank account fraudulently. She alleged that the issue, when brought to the notice of the bank officials, goes unheard.

A case was filed with the cyber crime police on Thursday, who have plunged into action to identify and trace the accused. Her banking details have been sought for speedy probe. Cyber crime ACP Sujeet Tiwari said that Yadav owns an account at a bank in Jahangirabad. He added that the police will also rope in bank officials for investigation.