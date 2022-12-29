Bhopal: Fortified rice to be distributed at ration shops

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister Bisahulaal Singh said on Wednesday that nutritionally fortified rice should be distributed from all ration shops in the state. Minister Singh said the decision had been taken to prevent malnutrition.

Continuing his statements, Singh said nutritionally fortified rice was being distributed only in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. He further said that a misleading narrative was being spread that fortified rice was adulterated.

According to minister, fortified rice is rich in iron and is the panacea for sickle cell anaemia and goitre. Principal Secretary, food, Umakant Umrao, said that fortified rice was safe for consumption. Fortified rice is distributed to families living below the poverty line from fair price shops after orders were issued by the Central government in this regard. He said that the rice conforms to the nutritional standards set by FSSAI.