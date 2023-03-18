Bhopal: Former Speaker should get same facilities as ex-CM

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam felicitates former MLAs in Vidhan Sabha on Saturday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker Girish Gautam said on Saturday that a former Speaker should get the same facilities as a former chief minister enjoys. He made the statement at a meeting with former legislators.

About the facilities being given to the former legislators, Gautam said that he had taken several steps for it.

Now, former legislators cane stay six days a month in the MLAs’ rest house and take snacks free of cost.

In MLAs’ rest house, 25 rooms have been reserved for former male legislators and five for former female law-makers.

To include former legislators in protocol, Vidhan Sabha has sent letter to the government, he said.

Efforts will be made to provide fast tag in a vehicle and first AC on trains to former legislators, he said.

National general secretary of the BJP and former legislator Kailash Vijayvargiya appreciated the steps taken by Gautam and he shared his experience of 1990 with others.

Condition is worse than Nandi: Shejwar

Former leader of opposition Gourishanker Shejwar said the former legislators should be called as special members to the planning committee, so that they might contribute to the development of districts on grounds of their experience. Shejwar told media persons that their condition is worse than Nandi, vehicle of Lord Shiva. At least Nandi is honoured, he said.