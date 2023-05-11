 Bhopal: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

Bhopal: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Sharma's residence to pay homage to the departed leader.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and former MLA Ramesh Sharma, popularly known as Guttu Bhaiya, died in the wee hours of Thursday in Bhopal following a heart attack, family sources said. He was 70. Sharma is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, the sources said.

He represented Bhopal North constituency in 1993 and was a prominent face of the BJP in the old Bhopal area.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Sharma's residence to pay homage to the departed leader.

The CM said Sharma, who was like his "elder brother," was the most active social worker and always stood with the people through their thick and thin.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state home minister Narottam Mishra also expressed grief over the leader's demise. 

Read Also
Green Corridor from Bhopal to Indore: 62-year-old Bhopal woman gives new lease of life to city girl
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two...

Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two...

Bhopal: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

Bhopal: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh takes stock of traffic arrangements, roadside encroachment in the...

Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh takes stock of traffic arrangements, roadside encroachment in the...

Bhopal Lokayukta raids residence of contractual engineer earning Rs 30k a month, unearths Rs 7 crore...

Bhopal Lokayukta raids residence of contractual engineer earning Rs 30k a month, unearths Rs 7 crore...

Bhopal: Three pose as cop to dupe Jaipur man of Rs 20 lakh, arrested

Bhopal: Three pose as cop to dupe Jaipur man of Rs 20 lakh, arrested