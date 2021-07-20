Bhopal: Former minister Jitu Patwari demands minimum support price for maize produce

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Jitu Patwari demanded minimum support price for maize produce. Most farmers had sowed maze in place of soyabean.

Patwari wrote a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday raising the demand that the state government should announce MSP for the maize crop and also ensure entire purchase of farmers. He stated that the agriculture minister Kamal Patel has suggested farmers to sow the maize crop in place of soybean.

He was bothered that the state may lose tag of soyabean state because the farmers are not getting seeds and fertilisers. He stated that farm loan waiver scheme had been stopped in the state and the farmers are under debt. “Worse, farmers are not getting seeds, fertilisers and other help from the government,” he added.

He asked chief minister to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers and also to ensure the purchase of maize crop on MSP.