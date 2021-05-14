Bhopal: Former minister Jayant Malaiya gets short shrift from BJP's state unit president VD Sharma

BHOPAL: Former minister Jayant Malaiya met the BJP's state unit president, VD Sharma, on Friday in connection with the notice issued to him after the partyís defeat in Damoh by-election. According to sources, Sharma did not give much importance to Malaiya, who clarified his position before the state party president.
Malaiya blamed BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi for his defeat in the Damoh by-election. He also discussed with Sharma about the conduct of Union minister Prahlad Patel in the by-election.
On hearing the points put up by Malaiya, Sharma said he would take a decision in the matter after discussing the issue with senior party leaders.
Sharma was angry about the activities of Malaiyaís son, Siddharth, during the election. Siddharth and five mandal presidents have been suspended from the partyís primary membership.
Home minister Narottam Mishra recently discussed with Malaiya about the outcome of the Damoh by-election.
According to sources, there will be no change in the action taken against Siddharth, but the party may soften its stand on Jayant Malaiya. Sharma said Malaiya, a senior leader of the party, met him and put up his points.
