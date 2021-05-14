Bhopal: Former minister Jayant Malaiya gets short shrift from BJP's state unit president VD Sharma

BHOPAL: Former minister Jayant Malaiya met the BJP's state unit president, VD Sharma, on Friday in connection with the notice issued to him after the partyís defeat in Damoh by-election. According to sources, Sharma did not give much importance to Malaiya, who clarified his position before the state party president.

Malaiya blamed BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi for his defeat in the Damoh by-election. He also discussed with Sharma about the conduct of Union minister Prahlad Patel in the by-election.

On hearing the points put up by Malaiya, Sharma said he would take a decision in the matter after discussing the issue with senior party leaders.