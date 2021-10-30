Bhopal: Former DGP’s son Shreyas gets AIR 9 in IFS 2020

Bhopal: Son of retired deputy general of police of Madhya Pradesh, Shreyas Srivastava, has secured 9th rank in Indian Forest Service Examination 2020, as per the results declared on Friday by Union Public Service Commission.

He has now become the third civil servant in his family after his father retired IPS officer Rajendra Kumar and his grandfather who was also an IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre, he said.

“My father has been my hero my entire life. I too wanted to become an IPS officer initially just like my father. I began preparing for the same in 2013 and attempted the same. But I couldn’t clear the interview rounds, after which I resorted to IFS” he said.

A BTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Indian Institute of Information Technology in Allahabad and a resident of Bhopal, Shreyas worked for Deloitte for about one and a half years from 2011.

“Though I worked for the company after completing my degree, I knew this wasn’t my calling. So I left my job there,” he said.

“When I couldn’t clear the police service examinations, I was really disappointed and low. But I have always believed in the lines of a poem my father taught me as a child, ‘Koshish Karne Walon Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti’ (Those who try, never fail). So I mustered all my courage and started preparing for IFS,” says Shreyas.

Shreyas’ Mantra for success was never giving up. He says hard work and luck helps only those who never give up.“Sometimes, journey of life is as important as the destination and my journey taught me discipline, perseverance and how to control my desires to achieve a feat. My life-learning helped me cope up with the disappointment,” he adds. “My optional subject was Public Administration for UPSC. But this was not an option for me in IFS. It was difficult to opt a completely new subject but Agriculture engineering and Forestry came easy to me as agriculture was my strong hand,” adds Shreyas. For the alumni of Campion School Bhopal, this was the second interview call at the IFS examinations.

