Bhopal: Former CM Kamal Nath remembers Indira Gandhi, says her values are a priceless asset for me

BHOPAL: Former CM Kamal Nath, who recently has been revoked by the Election Commission as the star campaigner for the upcoming assembly bypolls, recalled the ideals of Indira Gandhi. Talking to the media at an event, Nath said, “The words of Indiraji still echo in my mind. I had learnt many things from her at a very young age. The teachings and values given by her now all are priceless assets for me.”

A programme was organised at PCC to pay homage to the former prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The Congressmen including ex-CM Nath and others offered floral tribute to the departed souls.

Talking about the present political scenario, Nath added that fearing of loss, the rival political party starts using the government machinery. They distribute liquor and money and use police against their opponent.

“I have seen many elections in my long political career, many of them are contested by me and in many I had supported.”

He added that he is having faith on the voters of the state that they will keep the future of the state safe and will give answer to those people who had formed the government in a deal.

When asked about EC’s action on his electioneering, he said, “No one can stop me from conducting election campaign. Today I am going to Haatpipalia and tomorrow again I will be going for campaigning. There is no restriction on me”, he added.