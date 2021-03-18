Bhopal: Former CM Kamal Nath questions govt’s dual policy on arresting Covid-19 spread

BHOPAL: The Covid-19 infection in the state is reaching an alarming stage, said the former chief minister Kamal Nath. He was talking to media persons after taking the first dose of vaccine against Coronavirus at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday.

The ex-CM also questioned steps being taken by the government to arrest the disease spread.

On the one hand the numbers of Covid-19 cases are increasing, while on the other the Chief Minister is holding public meetings, these are two contradictory things, said the PCC chief.

Speaking of the dual policy, the ex-CM said that for the common man the market is closed at 10 pm and liquor shops are allowed to operate till 11.30 pm.