Bhopal: Former CM Kamal Nath lashes out BJP leaders, asks is there any freedom fighter in the party?

BHOPAL: Many political parties claim that they are a nationalist party, but I want to know from BJP leaders is there any freedom fighter in their party, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing the party leaders on the occasion of 136th foundation of the Congress party, here on Monday.

The Congress party celebrated the foundation day and remembered the party leaders and their contribution in freedom movement and nation building.

Nath further added that the Congress party is having lists of freedom fighters and Congress had always done the politics to bind the society and the culture.

He alleged, “Today politics is done to divert people from main agendas. It is our challenge to save our culture and also having the challenge to choose the path”.

He added that Gandhi had united the whole country into one string and make the country free, “We have to reach every village and to educate people about the anti-people policies. Today the future of youths and modesty of women is in danger”.

Striking on the farmers' agitation and the ignorance of the Government of India, he claimed that the farmers are demanding justice, but the government is suppressing them.

He added that the Congress party had done remarkable work in the history. “Indira Gandhi had done the nationalisation of the banks and also of the agriculture produces. If the farmers are wanting the MSP, why the government is not hearing their appeal”.

He added that “If the Congress forms the government in the state, the government will prepare the law in which purchasing the produces below the MSP will be the punishable offence”