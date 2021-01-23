BHOPAL: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh among other Congressmen arrested, taken to Central Jail following their march to Raj Bhavan

BHOPAL: The police on Saturday arrested senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, his son Jaivardhan Singh, PC Sharma, Kuna Chouadhary among other Congressmen as they marched from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan here against the new farm laws.

The police also resorted to baton charge and used tear gas on the protesters. Several Congress workers were detained. Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath condemned the baton charge and said that their struggle in support of farmers will continue.

City traffic was heavily diverted owing to protest march even as it caused inconvenience to commuters in the state capital. Heavy police force was deployed at every point with barricading of roads.

Traffic was already diverted ahead of demonstration. But roads of Bittan Market, which was not to be affected by demonstration, was also barricaded diverting traffic towards MP Nagar. As a result, traffic which was leading from Shapura to Nutan Girls College, was diverted to RBI Colony towards Bhojpur Club and then to Board Office, MP Nagar.

Till 3 pm, road leading to Raj Bhavan was not cleared for traffic. People had to drive through Jahangirabad to Polytechnic Square from behind MVM College instead of Raj Bhavan. Traffic was not allowed towards Raj Bhavan from Polytechnic Square. People travelling from Kamla Park had to cover long distance.