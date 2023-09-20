Bhopal: Former BJP MP Joins Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several BJP leaders including a former BJP MP from Balaghat Bodh Singh Bhagat, leader from Budhni Rajesh Patel joined Congress party along with their supporters here on Wednesday.

The leaders took the membership of Congress in presence of state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath at MPCC office in Bhopal on Wednesday. The leaders who joined Congress party include Bodh Singh Bhagat from Balaghat, Dilip Singh from Rewa, Rajesh Patel and Sumit Choubey from Budni and Prabhat Joshi, Dr Bhim Singh Patel and Chandrashekhar Patel from Vidisha along with their supporters.

Kamal Nath said, “I welcome everyone in Congress party. Bodh Singh has been in Parliament with me. You are not supporting Congress, you are supporting the truth”.

He further said “Today, there is no limit to corruption in the state. Every person is either a victim or witness to corruption. Such a system has been created that gives money and takes work. Today, farmers are facing problems in getting fertilisers and seeds”.

After switching sides, Bhagat said he was impressed when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set out in the cold and gave the message of brotherhood, referring to latter's Bharat Jodo Yatra. “My fight with the BJP was related to adulteration, spurious fertiliser, seeds and medicines,” he said.

