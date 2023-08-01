Bhopal: Forest Workforce Poorly Trained, Ill-Equipped To Deal With Poaching Syndicates

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Combating wild life poaching and illegal trade remains a major challenge before the forest department. Some cases of hunting are retaliatory in nature carried out by people who are aggrieved by the loss of the crop, livestock or a family member due to wild animal. The most damaging cases of poaching are carried out by organized syndicates who trade in wildlife or their body parts.

To tackle and render these organised criminals ineffective, despite several successful investigations carried out by the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), the workforce of the forest department continues to be poorly trained and ill-equipped and less legally empowered compared to the police. This has been stated in the recently released State Wild Life Action Plan 2023-43.

It says that in Madhya Pradesh, common threatened species in the illegal wildlife trade are tiger, leopard, sloth bear, monitor lizard, pangolin and several species of turtles, snakes and birds. Tools and methods of poaching include wire snares, trap cages for birds, metal traps for large mammals, poisoning of kills made by carnivore, hunting with guns and electrocution. Snaring and electrocution is the topmost modes of killing wild animals.

Live electric wire is largely used by villagers as an illegal means to protect their crops, leading to death of innumerable herbivores and even carnivores such as tigers, leopards and others.

Unauthorised manipulation of river flow is also a serious issue. The artificial manipulation of river flow for utilizing water for various human and industrial use and misuse alters the flow and adversely impacts the formation of sandbars and sand banks which are important nesting sites of several threatened species like the Indian Skimmer, black bellied tern, gharial and turtles. Illegal fishing is also affecting native aquatic fauna.

The category of trend and scenario in the last decade (Jan 2012 to Dec 2022) says that under the head total wildlife crime cases, total 10,942 cases were reported and the top three forest circles are- Jabalpur (1073), Shahdol (995) and Balaghat (910).

The lacuna: Talking about shortcomings, report states that fire arms are provided to the field staff but the legal protection for them is missing when injury or casualty is caused by their use.

If the species wise poaching is seen then most targeted species includes wild pig (1,332), chital (1253), Sambar (626), leopard (351), tiger (128) and most targeted bird species is Peafowl (296).

