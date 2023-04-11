Bhopal: Forest officers transferred

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five forest officials were transferred on Wednesday. Sundar Das Sonwane, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Bedan (Singrauli) has been posted as Superintendent, Panpatha, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Umaria.

Sandesh Mahesvari, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram has been shifted as Assistant Conservator of Forest, Madhya Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board, Bhopal. Ankit Jamod, Sub Divisional Forest Officer Shajapur forest circle has been transferred as Assistant Conservator of Forest, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram.

Jam Singh Muvel, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Barwani forest circle has been posted as Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Shajapur forest circle.

Anadi Budolia, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Sarni, Betul, has been appointed as Sub Divisional Forest Officer Sillewani in Chhindwara.

Arvind Pratap Singh Sengar, Conservator of Forest, Balaghat, has been posted as Conservator of Forest, Balaghat Circle.

Likewise, PN Mishra, Conservator of Forest, Dewas forest circle has been posted as Conservator of Forest.