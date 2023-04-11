 Bhopal: Forest officers transferred
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Forest officers transferred

Bhopal: Forest officers transferred

Jam Singh Muvel, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Barwani forest circle has been posted as Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Shajapur forest circle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five forest officials were transferred on Wednesday. Sundar Das Sonwane, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Bedan (Singrauli) has been posted as Superintendent, Panpatha, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Umaria.

Sandesh Mahesvari, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram has been shifted as Assistant Conservator of Forest, Madhya Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board, Bhopal. Ankit Jamod, Sub Divisional Forest Officer Shajapur forest circle has been transferred as Assistant Conservator of Forest, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram.

Jam Singh Muvel, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Barwani forest circle has been posted as Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Shajapur forest circle.

Anadi Budolia, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Sarni, Betul, has been appointed as Sub Divisional Forest Officer Sillewani in Chhindwara.

Arvind Pratap Singh Sengar, Conservator of Forest, Balaghat, has been posted as Conservator of Forest, Balaghat Circle.

Likewise, PN Mishra, Conservator of Forest, Dewas forest circle has been posted as Conservator of Forest.

Read Also
Bhopal: Collector orders FIR against private school for pressuring students to buy books and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Sanitary pad vending machines missing, non-functional in education institutions

Bhopal: Sanitary pad vending machines missing, non-functional in education institutions

Bhopal: Forest officers transferred

Bhopal: Forest officers transferred

Bhopal: ‘Innovation Festival 2023’ begins at Regional Science Centre

Bhopal: ‘Innovation Festival 2023’ begins at Regional Science Centre

Bhopal: Barkatullah University has a ‘NAAC’, but remains in B category

Bhopal: Barkatullah University has a ‘NAAC’, but remains in B category

Madhya Pradesh: Government yet to declare its first Cooperatives Policy

Madhya Pradesh: Government yet to declare its first Cooperatives Policy