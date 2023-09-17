Bhopal: Forest Dept Official's Driver Booked For Molesting Cook | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A driver of forest department official molested a woman at official’s residence in TT Nagar, following which she approached police and lodged a complaint, the police said.

The survivor woman used to work as a cook at official’s house. TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said 36-year-old woman was hired to cook food for official who stays in Patrakar Colony. The cook in her complaint to police said she had been to official’s house to cook food n September 10. When she went to washroom after finishing her work, the official’s car driver Prashant Shrivastava (40) called her.

When she went to him, he touched her with malafide intention and tried to grope her. The woman managed to escape from there and reached her house. She stopped coming to work too. On Friday, she narrated her ordeal to her husband, after which the duo approached TT Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Efforts are on trace the driver who is on the run.