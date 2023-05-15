 Bhopal: Foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh seized
Bhopal: Foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh seized

27 cartons of illicit foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh were seized.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Seized liquor | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department seized large amount of illicit foreign liquor on late Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

According to department officials, 27 cartons of illicit foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh were seized. The accused has been arrested.

Excise official Sajendra Mori told Free Press that Bhopal assistant excise commissioner Deepam Raichura came to know that a man was carrying liquor in his car.

Raichura constituted a team, which left for the spot. Officials spotted the suspect in Lalghati area. They inspected his vehicle and recovered 27 cartons of illicit liquor. The accused identified himself as Uday Singh Rajput, who was taken into custody by the excise officials.

Officials said that the cost of the seized liquor is Rs 5.85 lakh.

