Bhopal: For Soma Ghosh music is the way to self-realisation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Music oozes out of Soma Ghosh as rain drops from the sky. It’s as lively and as unbridled as a waterfall. Never stops. Cool. Gentle. Meditative. Its effects linger, though performance ends. She seasons the mood of the audience. Soma was born and raised in Varanasi. Her family has always been associated with academics and music. Thus, creative elan is ingrained in her. She has received Padma Shri Award in 2016.

Ghosh was recently in Bhopal to take part in a music festival, Hriday Drishyam. In a tete-a-tete with Free Press, she poured her heart out. As well as her plummy voice, her choice of words leaves a permanent imprint on the mind of someone who speaks to her.

Excerpts :

How did your musical voyage begin?

I had begun to hear songs since I was in my mother’s womb. That way, I had been introduced to music even before I was born. My mother used to teach music, compose poems, draw sketches and write essays. As ours was a joint family, my mother had to take care of several people, do a lot of household work. Yet, she never gave up on her artistic pursuits. Ergo I grew up hearing my mother humming songs and reciting poems. She taught music to many women and set up a school at home and got it affiliated to Prayag Sangeet Samiti.

Besides your mother, who else guided you?

I learnt Thmuri from Bageshwari Devi. Narayan Chakraborty of Senia Gharana was also my teacher, besides I was a student of Chittaranjan Jyotishi, a disciple of great Omkarnath Thakur.

When did you perform on the stage?

SG: At 18. I had to sing at a function in BHU on Malviya Jayanti.

Why didn't you join academics?

My focus was on music. One must pay attention to only one thing at a time to excel in that particular field.

You are an adopted daughter of Ustad Bismillah Khan. How did that happen?

It’s an interesting story. My Guru Maa Bageshwari Devi had passed away. We held a function in Mumbai to pay a tribute to her. We had invited Ustad, as my Guru Maa was a great fan of his. When I was singing, the Sehnai maestro heard it from the back stage. The master said that he had resolved not to do Jugalbandi with anyone other than Pandit Ravishanker and Vilayat Khan, but I forced him to break his promise. Ustad said he would do Jugalbandi with me. And I became his adopted daughter ever since. We performed together several times after that. Ustad wanted to perform in Parliament, where we together gave a rendition in 2006 but, after two months of that event, Baba went into eternity. I always tried to stand up to his expectations. It was more than difficult, though.

Do you still practise regularly?

I do. Nothing can be done without practice. I live in the world of music. I wake up at the cockcrow. This is the right time to practise, and I never miss that. I also practise in the evening.

Do you see any change in Indian music industry after 75 years of independence?

Indian music has deteriorated. Previously, music composers used to pay attention to each word of the lyrics they would render into music. But now, few do that. Most of the singers rarely know what they are singing. Music has lost its soul in scattered rhymes. The beauty of words seems to have conked off in the middle of the day. Yet again, there are a few good songs, but they want an audience.

What do you think about folk music?

Folk music has turned obscene. It is in spasms of pain. I have been working for four years to breathe life into it. One cannot utter the words of some folk songs being sung in Bollywood. Such songs but will give off mental sickness, increase rape cases. My effort is to stop such songs. I have interacted with children in different schools across the country and told them what music actually is. The responsibility of an artist is to give something good to society. Music should be balmy and must wear out trepidation.

Yet, people want to listen to such songs.

SG: No. The audience does not want to listen to such songs. The audience tunes in to what you offer them, because the audience still appreciates songs like Mann tadpat hari darshan ko aaj. Thus, it depends on what a musician dishes out. ‘Fevicol-type’ songs only offer negativity. That should be done away with.

What about Bhopal and MP?

My connections with Bhopal as well as MP are profound. I frequently visit the state, because my Guru Mauni Baba lives in Ujjain where I visit off and on. Bhopal is a beautiful city. This time, I visited Bhopal after five years. I have performed several times at Bharat Bhavan. I love this city.

What is the impact of covid-19?

The pandemic has made our life uncertain; people are in blue funk. Therefore, many are moving towards classical music. They are doing meditation to get rid of the dread. A realisation seems to have dawned upon people that something that gives mental peace leads to eternity. And that is God. Achieving that should be the purpose of life. Music is the best way to do that.

Did you get any offers from the film industry?

Yes. But I did not accept them. For me, music is the way to self-realisation; it is divine bliss.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:38 PM IST