Bhopal: For pure air, we should plant five saplings every year on our birthday, says Justice Maheshwari

Dignitaries during a seminar on 'right to clear air' organised to mark MP Human Rights Commission’s foundation day at RCVP Noronha Academy in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission celebrated its 28th foundation day on the theme ‘right to pure air is-human right’ here on Sunday.

A booklet ‘Suddh Vayu Ka Adhikar- Manav Adhikar’ carrying articles by officials and experts of MP Human Rights Commission was released in a programme.

Supreme Court Justice JK Maheshwari in his address said environmental pollution affects the lives of all in general but air pollution is such a part of environmental pollution, which actually has the biggest impact on the human life system. For pure air, we should plant five saplings every year on our birthdays and also give adequate protection to them, he added.

MPHRC chairman, Justice Narendra Kumar Jain spoke on the benefits of pure air. Expressing concern over the increasing air pollution, he quoting a research said it has been claimed that besides making people sick, air pollution is also reducing the lifespan of human beings. The age of Indians has been reduced by nine years due to air pollution as per the research, he said, adding that the worst effect is being seen on the lives of people of North India.

If not controlled, the air pollution can have a very bad effect in other parts of India as well, said MPHRC chairman.

While introducing the theme at the beginning of the programme, secretary of the Commission, Shobhit Jain highlighted the importance of pure air.