Bhopal: For first time, MP team travels in a/c coaches to reach National Games 2022 venue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, the Madhya Pradesh team travelled in the third A/C coach for 36th National Games 2022, which will be held in six cities of Gujarat from September 29 to October 12.

The Joint Director, Directorate Sports and Youth Welfare, BS Yadav, told Free Press, "Earlier, players used to travel in sleeper coach, but this time, considering their safety and comfort, we decided to send all of them by the third A/C."

Yadav added, "Not just this, MP government for the first time will give Rs 5 lakh to gold medallists and Rs 3.20 lakh to silver and bronze medallists. The state government has also decided to give certificates to the state athletes who will bag fourth or fifth position at National Games."

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has conveyed best wishes to players of Madhya Pradesh for good performance at 36th National Games.

According to a release, Scindia said, "Madhya Pradesh has prepared well for the National Games. Apart from all facilities to train players, attention was paid to better diet, mental wellness and injury. I am hopeful that our players will create a new record at the 36th National Games."

According to an official release, Director DSYW, Ravi Kumar Gupta, addressed the players participating in National Games 2022 at TT Nagar Stadium on Tuesday. He said that they should perform well with hard work and dedication without mental stress and focus on the competition.

MP Sports and Youth Welfare Department has announced players for upcoming 36th National Games. In all, 298 players from MP will be participating in 25 sports will participate the National Games 2022.