Bhopal Food Special: From Truffle Mushroom Pasta To Fettuccine Schillaci, 7 Best Pasta Places You Must Try

Pasta is a versatile Italian dish, which can be served with a wide range of sauces, from classic marinara to creamy Alfredo, making it a favorite in worldwide cuisines .

1. Little Italy Restaurant Must Try Truffle Mushroom Pasta Location: Plot No. 60, E-2, Arera Colony

2. Cafe Amado Must Try Mac & Cheese pasta Location: E-2/69, Second floor, Fabindia lane, Arera Colony

3. Pin & Pan Must try Spaghetti Aglio Olio Location: Fortune Business Arcade, Near Aakriti ecocity, Bawdiya kalan, Salaiya

4. Amer Bakery Hut Must Try Veg penne Arabiatta Location: Shivay complex, Bittan Market

5. Jehanuma Retreat Must Try Saffron Fettuccine Schillaci Location: 157, Shymala Hills road

6. Oliver Bistro & Bakehouse Ravioli Arrabiata Location: 10 No. market, E-4/85, Road, E-4, Arera Colony