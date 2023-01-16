e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Food Minister Bisahulal Singh seeks airport in Anuppur, writes to Scindia

Monday, January 16, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh has written a letter to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for setting up an airport in Anuppur.

Singh wrote that Anuppur was a place of religious and tourist importance and also the origin of holy river Narmada, Sonbhadra and Puhila.

Singh said that the number of tourists would increase with air service in Anuppur. Along with this, local transport will also get a boost. This will also prove to be an important step from the point of view of industrial development.

Besides being on Chhattisgarh border, Anuppur has forest wealth, Oriental Paper Mills, coal mines and Madhya Pradesh Thermal Power Junction Company. Tourists coming to Bandhavgarh National Park in Umaria district will benefit from air connectivity to Anuppur.

Singh said that film producers of the country also consider it suitable. With the availability of air-connectivity, Amarkantak will get connected to other religious and tourist places like Ujjain, Pachmarhi, Gwalior and Chhatarpur.

