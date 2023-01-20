e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Food department finds discrepancies in Cookwell Gas Agency records

Case registered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the department of food civil supplies, consumer protection and the weights and measurement conducted an inspection at M/s Cookwell Enterprises Gas Agency, in Bairagarh on Friday.

While checking the record of the stock, the team found 154 filled domestic cylinders less, while the  147  empty domestic cylinders , and 151  empty commercial cylinders were found more in the online stock of the gas agency, officials added.

Cylinders found in excess were seized on the spot. In the investigation, it was found that instead of giving home delivery to the consumers, cylinders were handed over to consumers from godown, while no rebate was given for not making home delivery. 

No stock list was displayed in the gas agency and on godown premises. Discrepancies in weight and measurement have also come to the fore. A case has been registered against the gas agency .





