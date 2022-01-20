Bhopal: Follow Covid protocol, police commissioner tells cops

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deouskar has asked all the police units to follow Covid protocol while handling cases, said official on Wednesday. Senior officials have been asked to ensure that protocol is followed in view of rise in corona cases and many police personnel falling prey to the disease.

Deouskar told Free Press that directions have been issued to police stations like placing sanitiser, hand wash and water at every police station. Every visitor at police station will be sanitised.

The officials and police personnel have been told to maintain proper distance while talking to visitors. The municipal corporation will santise lockups and other places where visitors sit.

The police personnel who are above 50 years of age and have comorbidities like TB, cancer, asthma, heart and other serious disorders will not be deputed in crowded areas like railway station, hospital, bazaar, airport where the rate of infection are high.

While issuing preventive orders, the police will use public address system, loud speakers and other gadgets. Importantly, if the officials come to know about the infected personnel, it will be reported immediately to health officials for compliance. All the personnel have been told to use sanitiser, wear mask, hand gloves while performing their duties. Senior officials will supervise the compliance of protocol.

