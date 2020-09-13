Bhopal: Folk singer Prahlad Tipanya to inaugurate 13-day Hindi festival Tooryanaad '20 - check out list of speakers

Folk singer Prahlad Tipanya will inaugurate the biggest Hindi festival of any technical institute ‘Tooryanaad '20’.
The 13-day longfest , organised by Rajbhasha Karyanvyan Samiti of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, will begin from September 14 – 26 at its YouTube channel. IAS Nishant Jain will be guest of honour and Santosh Choubey will be the speaker on the inaugural day.
Some well-known personalities related to Hindi literature and art will join the fest. Nine speakers include Nand Kishore Pandey, Rahul Dev, Kamlesh Kamal, Anjani Pandey, Nishant Jain, Lalit Kumar, Chinmaya Pandya and - Narayan Choudhary will deliver lectures in the fest from September 15 -26.
Padmashree Tipanya performs Kabir Bhajan in Malvi folk style. He has promoted Hindi in abroad through programs like 'Had-Anhad' and 'KabirYatra.
In the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2015 examination, Nishant Jain has raised the value of Official Language Hindi by securing 13th position in the whole of India from the Hindi medium.
Santosh Choubey is an Indian social entrepreneur, educationist, poet and author of Hindi literature. He founded the All India Society for Electronics and Computer Technology in 1985.
Prof.Nandkishore Pandey, Director of Central Hindi Literature Institute, has been working for many years for the promotion and propagation of Official Language Hindi. Rahul Dev is a senior journalist, in favour of promotion of Hindi service and Indian languages.
Kamlesh Kamal is working continuously for the upliftment of Hindi in Hindi as a national general secretary of Mother Language Upgradation Institute and activist of Nationalist Writers Association, working in the Ministry of Planet Government of India.
Born in Allahabad, Anjani Kumar Pandey has resided in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, passed the Civil Services Examination in 2010 and became an officer in the Indian Revenue Service and is currently working as Joint Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, Surat.
Lalit Kumar is the founder of the Ocean Poetry Dictionary of Hindi poetry. Chinmay Pandya is chancellor of Dev Culture University, Haridwar and Special Representative of All World Gayatri Family.
Narayan Kumar Chaudhary is a lecturer cum Junior Research Officer in Central Indian Institute, ministry of human resource development, department of higher education,
