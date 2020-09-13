Bhopal: Folk singer Prahlad Tipanya to inaugurate 13-day Hindi festival Tooryanaad '20 - check out list of speakers

The 13-day longfest , organised by Rajbhasha Karyanvyan Samiti of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, will begin from September 14 – 26 at its YouTube channel. IAS Nishant Jain will be guest of honour and Santosh Choubey will be the speaker on the inaugural day.

Some well-known personalities related to Hindi literature and art will join the fest. Nine speakers include Nand Kishore Pandey, Rahul Dev, Kamlesh Kamal, Anjani Pandey, Nishant Jain, Lalit Kumar, Chinmaya Pandya and - Narayan Choudhary will deliver lectures in the fest from September 15 -26.

Padmashree Tipanya performs Kabir Bhajan in Malvi folk style. He has promoted Hindi in abroad through programs like 'Had-Anhad' and 'KabirYatra.

In the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2015 examination, Nishant Jain has raised the value of Official Language Hindi by securing 13th position in the whole of India from the Hindi medium.