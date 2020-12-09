Bhopal: Folk dance, ‘Terah Taali’ mesmerize audience

Bhopal: A folk dance, ‘Terah Taali’, by Jeevan Das with his troupe from Rajasthan mesmerised the audience at the Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday evening.
It was part of the ongoing Gamak-3, organised by the directorate of culture.
The troupe began with ‘Ganesh Vandana’, followed by Baba Ramdev and Goddess Durga’s bhajan. After that, they presented the ‘Terah Taali’ dance.
The dance is generally performed by skilled women artistes. Thirteen manjeeras (little brass discs) are tied to various parts of their body, which they strike with the ones they hold in their hand. This creates a rhythm to which the dancers move. The dancers perform various arabesques with their hands and, at the same time, may also balance pots on their hands and hold a sword in their mouth for making the performance more attractive.
The dance begins with the women, who sit on the floor with the body parts tied to the manjeeras. These are tied on their wrists, elbows, waists, arms and a pair in their hands, as well, and her accompanists chant slowly in rhythm.
Ghoomar dance
They ended their performance with another traditional folk dance of the state, ‘Ghoomar’. The dance is mainly performed by veiled women who wear flowing dresses, called ‘Ghaghara’.
The event ended with a tribal dance by Baiga artiste Bhaddu Singh Ufadia with his troupe from Dindori. They presented ‘Karma’, ‘Parghauni’, ‘Ghodi Paithai’ and ‘Phag’ dances, enchanting the audience.
The Aadivasi Lokala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event. It was also streamed live on social media platforms of the culture department.
