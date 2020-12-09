Bhopal: Folk dance, ‘Terah Taali’ mesmerize audience

Bhopal: A folk dance, ‘Terah Taali’, by Jeevan Das with his troupe from Rajasthan mesmerised the audience at the Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday evening.

It was part of the ongoing Gamak-3, organised by the directorate of culture.

The troupe began with ‘Ganesh Vandana’, followed by Baba Ramdev and Goddess Durga’s bhajan. After that, they presented the ‘Terah Taali’ dance.

The dance is generally performed by skilled women artistes. Thirteen manjeeras (little brass discs) are tied to various parts of their body, which they strike with the ones they hold in their hand. This creates a rhythm to which the dancers move. The dancers perform various arabesques with their hands and, at the same time, may also balance pots on their hands and hold a sword in their mouth for making the performance more attractive.