Bhopal: Foggy weather greets on Makar Sankranti

BHOPAL: Foggy weather greeted state capital on Makar Sankranti on Wednesday. Due to thick fog, visibility was just 50 meter with much chill. However, temperature, day as well as night, soared all over the state due to consistent moisture feeding leading to cloudy and foggy weather.

During the last 24 hours, several places in western parts have received rainfall activities. Bhopal also managed to receive light rains. As per the records, Nowgaon received 8 mm of rain, Shajapur 1 mm, Bhopal recorded 6 mm of rain.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius.

Eastern region recorded sharp fall in day temperature. Damoh recorded a drop of 4.5 degree Celsius while Khajuraho recorded a fall of 4.8 degree Celsius. Sagar recorded a sharp fall of 5.2 degree Celsius. Similarly, Satna recorded drop of 3.7 degree Celsius. Even Guna recorded a drop of 5.6 degree Celsius and Shivpuri recorded a drop of 3 degree Celsius.

Rain forescast: As per meteorology department, the reason behind this rain activity can be attributed to a confluence zone, which has formed over the western parts of Madhya Pradesh. Places like Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch, Shahjahanpur, Shivpuri, Datia, Gwalior, Sagar and Guna may get rain and thundershower activity during next couple of days.