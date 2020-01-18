Bhopal: Fog grips city, night temp to drop further

BHOPAL: After brief relief of one day, thick fog again enveloped state capital, disrupting vehicular, rail and air traffic on Saturday in morning hours as visibility was just 50meter to 200meter. Drop in night temperature and foggy conditions are likely to prevail in state for next couple of days.

In the last 24 hours, light isolated rain was observed in East MP and the weather condition in the region is still cloudy. Western part of the state is in the grip of dense fog.

Bhopal and other states like Indore, Gwalior, Khargone, Khajuraho, Sagar, Guna, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Sheopurkalan experienced severe cold.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degree Celsius with drop of 2.3 degree Celsius. It recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degree Celsius which was 2 degree Celsius below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature 21.3 degree Celsius which was 5.6 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degree Celsius which was 1.9 degree Celsius below normal.

Few flights coming from Mumbai were diverted via Ahmadabad as there was thick flog at Rajabhoj Airport. Similarly, flights from Delhi to Bhopal did not take off at scheduled time due to poor visibility. Even trains originating from Delhi for Bhopal like Shatabdi did not leave Delhi in time.

As per meteorological department, these weather conditions are due to an upper air trough extending from North Uttar Pradesh up to North Maharashtra across central Madhya Pradesh. Since this system is moving northeastward, the eastern parts will continue to observe light rain and thundershower along with cloudy conditions. Umaria, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Devas, Satna and Reva are some of the places that can observe rain in the next 24 hours. On the other hand, cold northerly winds will be affecting the northern and western parts of state due to the above system.