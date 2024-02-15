Bhopal: Focus On SC, OBC Candidates For RS Polls

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have focused on the OBC candidates for the Rajya Sabha election. The BJP has tried to the maintain caste equation by giving tickets to two OBC and two SC candidates.

The Congress, too, has given a ticket to an OBC candidate. The BJP has again sprung a surprise by giving a ticket to the head of Valmiki Dham in Ujjain, Umesh Nath. Apart from Nath, the party has given tickets to L Murugan, Maya Narolia and Banshilal Gurjar.

The Congress has chosen Ashok Singh, who comes from the Yadav community, as candidate for the Upper House. Umesh Nath, who belongs to SC community, performed Samrasta Snan (bath of equality) with Union Minister Amit Shah in 2016. Nath was also close to former chief minister Digvijaya Singh during the Congress rule. Because of his influence among the SC community, Nath is being sent to the RS.

Narolia comes from the Jat community, and Banshilal is a Gurjar. The BJP is sending them to the RS to woo the people of both the communities, keeping in mind the Lok Sabha election.

Murugan, a minister of state in the Central Government, comes from Tamil Nadu. He was previously sent to the RS from MP. He has again been given ticket for the RS from the state. According to reports, the candidates themselves did not know that they would be sent to the RS.

Ashok close to Nath, Diggy

Ashok Singh who has lost Lok Sabha elections thrice is considered close to former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. By sending Ashok Singh to the RS, the Congress has played the OBC card. The BJP has appointed a member from the Yadav community as chief minister of the state, and the Congress is sending a member of same community to the RS.

The name of Meenakshi Natrajan was discussed for sending her to the RS, but because of opposition by the state Congress leaders, Ashok Singh has been given the ticket.