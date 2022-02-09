Bhopal: Focus on 'kitab' and not hijab, urges Congress

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has urged the state government to focus on kitab (books) and not hijab, as suggested by the statements given by the school education minister.

Though the government was forced to take back the statement on banning hijab in schools, this depicts their nefarious plans, said Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja.

He said that the government should pay attention to dilapidated school buildings, crumbling infrastructure, lack of potable water, electricity, play grounds rather than discussing non-issues to divert attention of common people.

BJP should refrain from imposing its will on what to wear and what to eat. Party that has given slogans like Beti Bachao, Beti Padao has forgotten that MP tops in crime against women, Saluja added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:27 PM IST