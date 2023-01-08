Bhopal: Flamenco dance, flute recital win hearts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flamenco dance, classical and flute recitals by Soma Ghosh and flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar won hearts of audience at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) on Sunday evening under the programme - Hriday Drishyam.

Soma Ghosh |

It was part of the inaugural day of the sixth edition of annual mega musical festival organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

The three-day event began with flamenco dance presented by Bettina Castaño under Colors of Spain, which enthralled the audience. Almudena accompanied her on piano. Bettina presented step dance on the traditional Spanish tunes.

It was followed by classical recital by Padma Shri singer Soma Ghosh, which mesmerised the audience. She presented Mahakaal and Omkareshwar stuti in Raag Bairagi and Narmada stuti in Raag Bhairav.

She also presented tandav tarana, thumri, hori, kajri and dadra of Banaras Gharana in Raag Hansdhwani. The first day event ended with flute recital by Pandit Ronu Majumdar.

