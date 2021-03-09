Bhopal: Five women present their compositions highlighting females' strengths and abilities

Bhopal: “This was predictable fate, the daughter of a poor father who had failed to meet the demands of his unemployed son-in-law. He could not give his son-in-aw a motorbike. He was unable to give 55 grams of gold ornaments and he had no courage to call her daughter back home when she wrote him about the torture by her in-laws and husband.”

Additional director, Directorate of Health Services, Bhopal, Dr Veena Sinha read out the excerpts from her novel in a virtual session on - A story of Every Woman - an evening of self-curated poetry and prose portraying the women of modern world. Club Literati, Bhopal, organised the session on International Women's Day on Monday evening.

Five women speakers, who are well known in the field of art and literature, read out a few excerpts of their own writings. All the writings focused on women and their everyday experience. Their works not only showcased struggles of women but highlighted their strength and abilities. The session began with Malashri Lal reciting poems of Ramakanta Rath, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarojini Naidu, Kamala Das, and one of her own.