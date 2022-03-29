Bhopal: Five students selected for India team ISF World School Gymnasiade 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five students from Madhya Pradesh have been selected for Indian national team to take part at ISF World School Gymnasiade 2022 to be held in Normandy, France.

Selected candidates include Sandeep Kumar, Bushra Khan and Aaditya Raghuvanshi for athletics, Dipesh Lakshkari for artistic gymnastics and Priyanshi Prajapat for free style wrestling.

While Aaditya, Bushra and Priyanshi have trained at MP Sports Academy, Sandeep received training at Sports Authority of India's Bhopal chapter.

The School Games Federation of India (SGFI) had conducted National Level Selection trial at three different venues on March 21 and 22, for ISF World School Gymnasiade 2022.

SGFI had received more than 1200 registrations for the first ever biggest ISF event post Covid-19. The selected players for the team have to bear their expenses, said SGFI. The candidates from the academies will have to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for their training camp, airfare and lodging at the championship venue in France. The students from the academies will reportedly be funded by their respective academies.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:18 AM IST