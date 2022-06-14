Bhopal: Five men booked for abetment to suicide of labourer

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against five persons for abetment to suicide of a 35-year-old man who ended his life after a video of his being beaten in public was uploaded on social media platform.

Unable to bear the humiliation, the victim, Sunil Meena resident, a resident of Tagore ward in Gandhinagar, ended his life on May 31, said police station in-charge Arun Sharma.

The victim was a daily wager attached to Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Sunil had taken a loan amount of Rs 3000 from his relative Anil Meena but was unable to return the amount.

On May 31, Anil and his four friends including Dhaman Meena and Sonu Meena thrashed Sunil They also prepared a video of the beating and uploaded it on social media platform.

When Sunil came to know that the video of his being manhandled was being uploaded on social media, he got depressed and he told his brother that he was feeling insulted. The man later consumed Celphos tablets and committed suicide. After the investigations, police have registered a case under Section 306 against the five people including two unidentified persons in connection with the abetment to suicide.